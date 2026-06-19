Youth urged to register to vote this weekend

Friday, June 19, 2026

As South Africa marks Youth Month, the Electoral Commission is making a direct appeal to young people to register to vote ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The call comes as the IEC declared itself fully prepared for the nationwide voter registration weekend taking place on Saturday and Sunday, with all 23 706 voting stations set to open from 8am to 5pm.

The registration drive is particularly significant for first-time voters, many of whom will have their first opportunity to participate in a Local Government Election.

According to the IEC, young South Africans remain one of the most underrepresented groups on the voters’ roll despite targeted efforts to increase youth participation.

"Given that youth in the age category 18-19 years have not had multiple opportunities to enlist on the voters’ roll and since they have just become age eligible, over 70% in this age cohort are still to register," the Commission said.

The Commission’s Tertiary Institutions Campaign has already reached more than 269 000 students nationwide, resulting in over 158 000 new registrations.

Building on that success, the Commission plans to expand its outreach to universities and colleges in the coming months.

Youth participation has also been a key feature of the Commission's broader voter education campaign.

Partnerships with the SABC have seen voter education integrated into popular programmes such as Skeem Saam, while youth-focused productions including Beats for My Peeps are being used to encourage democratic participation.

The Commission said registering to vote was particularly important because voters can only cast ballots in the voting district where they are registered. Unlike national and provincial elections, there is no provision for voting outside one's registered voting district.

The registration weekend will also provide an opportunity for existing voters to update their addresses and personal details to ensure they are assigned to the correct ward.

The voters’ roll currently stands at approximately 28 million registered voters, an increase from the 27.7 million voters registered for the 2024 general elections.

Beyond voter participation, the registration process is also creating opportunities for young South Africans. Of the 48 212 registration staff appointed for the weekend, nearly half are under the age of 35, while more than 34 000 are unemployed but qualified individuals gaining temporary employment and valuable experience.

The IEC has urged all eligible South Africans, especially young people and first-time voters, to use the weekend to register, verify their details or update their information.

To register, citizens need a South African ID card, green barcoded ID book or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate. – SAnews.gov.za