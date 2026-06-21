SA urged to register as registration weekend draws to a close

Sunday, June 21, 2026

South Africans have only a few hours left to register to vote at voter registration stations ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the Electoral Commission (IEC) reported strong participation on the second and final day of the national voter registration weekend.

The Commission said Sunday’s registration activities got off to an even stronger start than the previous day, despite challenging weather conditions in several parts of the country.

According to the IEC, more than 90% of registrations were being completed in person at voter registration stations, although online registration will remain an additional option beyond the registration weekend.

Early indications show that KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are leading the country in registration activity, followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.

The Electoral Commission has urged all eligible South Africans who have not yet registered, as well as those who need to update their registration details, to make use of the remaining hours before registration stations close at 5pm.

"Voting stations across the country will remain open until 5pm to assist voters to register and verify their registration information," the Commission said.

The registration drive forms part of preparations for the Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November 2026.

The IEC is expected to provide a full assessment of the registration weekend at a media briefing on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za