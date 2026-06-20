Voting stations open across South Africa

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Thousands of South Africans are expected to head to voting stations across the country from 8am today as the Electoral Commission (IEC) launches its nationwide voter registration weekend, with young people firmly in its sights.

More than 23 700 registration stations were expected to open their doors across South Africa, giving eligible citizens an opportunity to register to vote, verify their details or update their addresses ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Commission has used Youth Month to intensify its appeal to first-time voters, particularly those aged between 18 and 19, among whom registration levels remain low.

According to the IEC, more than 70% of South Africans in this age group are still not registered to vote.

The registration weekend comes at a crucial time for young people who will be voting in municipal elections that directly affect issues such as local infrastructure, public transport, housing, waste collection, recreation facilities and employment opportunities.

IEC officials said the Local Government Elections differ from national elections because voters must cast their ballots in the voting district where they are registered. For that reason, updating address details is as important as registering for the first time.

The Commission said it was fully prepared for the weekend, having deployed over 48 000 trained registration officials and more than 39 000 voter management devices to support the process.

The current voters’ roll contains approximately 28 million registered voters, but the IEC hopes this weekend will bring thousands more young South Africans into the democratic process.

Across campuses and communities, the Commission has been running extensive voter education campaigns aimed at encouraging youth participation. Through outreach programmes at tertiary institutions, more than 158 000 students have already been added to the voters’ roll this year.

Registration stations will remain open until 5pm today and tomorrow.

Citizens wishing to register must bring a South African identity document, Smart ID card, green barcoded ID book or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate. Proof of address is not required, although voters must provide details of their place of residence.

The Department of Home Affairs is also operating during the registration weekend to assist citizens requiring identity documents.

With the slogan "Get Up. Show Up. Vote.", the IEC says this weekend is about ensuring every eligible South African has the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of their community.

For many young people, today could be the first step in a lifelong journey of democratic participation. - SAnews.gov.za