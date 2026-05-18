World calls for inclusive, resilient cities

Monday, May 18, 2026

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) opened in Baku with a strong call for more inclusive, resilient and people-centred approaches to urban development, as global housing shortages and climate pressures intensify.

Convened by UN-Habitat, the forum has brought together governments, civil society organisations, local authorities, businesses, women’s groups and youth advocates to address a wide range of urban challenges.

Key issues under discussion include housing rights, gender equality, climate resilience, governance and private-sector innovation.

Outcomes from the discussions are expected to shape the “Baku Call to Action,” the outcome document of WUF13, and contribute to advancing the New Urban Agenda.

In her opening remarks on Sunday, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach urged participants to ensure the outcome document reflects diverse voices and priorities emerging from the forum.

Local governments key to urban transformation

The World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments gathered mayors, governors and regional leaders, reaffirming the central role of local authorities in advancing sustainable urban development and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Participants emphasised that local governments remain central to implementing the New Urban Agenda and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) beyond 2030, particularly as cities face mounting pressure from housing shortages, inequality and climate impacts.

Discussions explored multilevel governance, innovative financing, local public services and community-led approaches to housing and resilience.

Cecilia Vaca Jones, Executive Director of the Breathe Cities initiative at the Clean Air Fund, emphasised that local governments must be recognised “not only as implementers but as political leaders shaping the future of the New Urban Agenda.”

“Clean air belongs in the heart of the urban agenda and not only in environmental conversations,” Jones said.

Delivering climate-resilient housing

At the Business Assembly, participants explored how innovation and collaboration across the housing value chain can help accelerate the delivery of adequate, affordable and climate-resilient housing.

Stakeholders identified regulatory barriers, infrastructure gaps, financing constraints and operational risks that continue to slow housing delivery in many parts of the world.

Discussions also highlighted emerging solutions, including AI-enabled planning, modular construction and low-carbon materials.

“The tipping point comes when green infrastructure stops being treated as visual and architectural premium and starts being treated as measurable climate infrastructure,” CEO and Founder of SmartSylvan, Parisa Kloss said.

Participants also called for stronger coordination among governments, financial institutions, developers and service providers to accelerate housing delivery and strengthen long-term resilience.

Placing gender equality at global urban policy

The Women’s Assembly underscored the need to place gender equality and housing justice at the centre of global urban policy.

Discussions explored how housing systems can become more equitable and responsive to the needs of women and girls, particularly in relation to safety, mobility, economic opportunity and participation in shaping urban environments.

Kaori Ishikawa of UN Women highlighted that despite growing representation in political institutions, women continue to face discrimination in housing security, income and access to opportunities.

The Children and Youth Assembly stressed the urgency of involving young people directly in shaping urban futures.

With nearly 70% of the world’s children and youth expected to live in urban areas by 2050, discussions focused on the realities many young people already face, including inadequate housing, unsafe living conditions and limited opportunities.

Discussions among grassroots and civil society organisations focused on strengthening collective action to advance the right to adequate housing and inclusive urban development.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Farhad Hajiyev, stressed that “the future of cities will not be decided only in conference rooms [but] also by the generations growing up in today’s urban areas.”

Stakeholders called for greater recognition of grassroots initiatives as long-term drivers of transformation, grounded in equity, dignity, redistribution and equitable access to housing, land and public services.

Discussions also examined sustainable urban planning, affordable housing, climate resilience and the role of civil society in urban governance, while emphasising accountability and stronger collaboration between communities, governments and technical partners.

A shared call for inclusive urban futures

Across all sessions, a common message emerged: “Addressing the global housing crisis requires coordinated, multi-stakeholder action centred on equity, resilience and human dignity”.

From grassroots movements and youth leadership to local governments, women’s organisations and private-sector innovation, participants highlighted the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in shaping safe, sustainable and inclusive cities for all. – SAnews.gov.za