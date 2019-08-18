Women-led police operation nabs 263 suspects

A women-led police operation has led to the arrest of 263 suspects for various offences across the North West province.

“Detectives in the province apprehended 263 suspects for various offences between Thursday, 15 and Friday, 16 August through ‘Operation Basadi’, which was conducted as part of Women’s Month,” said the office of the Provisional Commissioner North West on Saturday.

Of the 263 suspects, 121 were arrested for assaults, while 55 suspects were held for crimes against women and children such as rape and sexual assault.

The suspects were arrested at all seven policing clusters in the province. Fifty-six suspects were apprehended in Brits, 41 in Rustenburg, 45 in Mahikeng, 33 in Pudimoe while others were arrested in Zeerust, Klerksdorp and Vryburg.

In another Operation Basadi swoop conducted in the Brits Cluster, three suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, while 24 fines were issued for liquor related offences.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a Toyota Hilux that was stolen in Sinoville in August 2015. Similarly, a trailer which was stolen in Pretoria West in 2006, was also recovered.

Moreover, five suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing. In addition, three second-hand goods dealers were visited for enforcement of the Second-hand Goods Act, 2009.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, lauded members, particularly women who showed patriotism and selflessness as well as determination towards building safer communities.

The month of August in South Africa is dedicated to the commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March. The iconic march saw 20 000 women march to the Union Buildings protesting against the pass laws. – SAnews.gov.za