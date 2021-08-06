Meet the new Cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 5 August 2021, announced changes to his Cabinet, as part of improving the capacity of government.
With respect to Ministers, the President made the following new appointments:
Minister in The Presidency: Mondli Gungubele
Mondli Gungubele, who served as chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development, has been appointed as Minister in the Presidency. He takes over this portfolio following the passing away of Minister Jackson Mthembu.
Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana
Enoch Godongwana has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance. Godongowana had previously served as the Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (2009-2010) and as Deputy Minister of Economic Development (1 November to 2012).
Minister of Health: Dr Joe Phaahla
Dr Joe Phaahla has been appointed as the new Minister of Health. He served as Deputy Minister of Health from 30 May 2019 to 5 August 2021.
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who served as acting Minister in the Presidency as well as Minister of Small Business Development, is now the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Thandi Modise
Thandi Modise, who served as Speaker of the National Assembly, is now the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.
Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
Former Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is now the Minister of Human Settlements.
Minister of Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
Ayanda Dlodlo moves from State Security to Public Service and Administration.
Minister of Small Business Development Department: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, has been moved to the Small Business Development Department.
Minister of Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu
Former Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism.
Minister of Water and Sanitation: Senzo Mchunu
The new Minister of Water and Sanitation is the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.
With respect to Deputy Ministers, the President made the following appointments:
Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security: Zizi Kodwa
Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security is Zizi Kodwa.
Deputy Minister in the Presidency: Pinky Kekana
Pinky Kekana who served as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is now the second Deputy Minister in the Presidency.
Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa
Zoleka Capa takes over as Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform.
Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane
Philly Mapulane is the new Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.
Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng
Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng is now the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister.
Deputy Minister of Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health.
Deputy Minister of Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane
The Deputy Minister of is Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.
Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake
Dr Chana Pilane-Majake has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.
Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini
The President has appointed Sdumo Dlamini as Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.
Deputy Minister of Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Sindisiwe Chikunga has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.
Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation: Dikeledi Magadzi
Dikeledi Magadzi is now the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.