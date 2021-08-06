Meet the new Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 5 August 2021, announced changes to his Cabinet, as part of improving the capacity of government.

With respect to Ministers, the President made the following new appointments:









Minister in The Presidency: Mondli Gungubele

Mondli Gungubele, who served as chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development, has been appointed as Minister in the Presidency. He takes over this portfolio following the passing away of Minister Jackson Mthembu.

Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana

Enoch Godongwana has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance. Godongowana had previously served as the Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (2009-2010) and as Deputy Minister of Economic Development (1 November to 2012).

Minister of Health: Dr Joe Phaahla

Dr Joe Phaahla has been appointed as the new Minister of Health. He served as Deputy Minister of Health from 30 May 2019 to 5 August 2021.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who served as acting Minister in the Presidency as well as Minister of Small Business Development, is now the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Thandi Modise

Thandi Modise, who served as Speaker of the National Assembly, is now the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Former Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is now the Minister of Human Settlements.

Minister of Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Ayanda Dlodlo moves from State Security to Public Service and Administration.

Minister of Small Business Development Department: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, has been moved to the Small Business Development Department.

Minister of Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu

Former Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism.

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Senzo Mchunu

The new Minister of Water and Sanitation is the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.

With respect to Deputy Ministers, the President made the following appointments:

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security: Zizi Kodwa

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security is Zizi Kodwa.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency: Pinky Kekana

Pinky Kekana who served as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is now the second Deputy Minister in the Presidency.

Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa

Zoleka Capa takes over as Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane

Philly Mapulane is the new Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng

Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng is now the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister.

Deputy Minister of Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health.

Deputy Minister of Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

The Deputy Minister of is Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

Dr Chana Pilane-Majake has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini

The President has appointed Sdumo Dlamini as Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

Deputy Minister of Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Sindisiwe Chikunga has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation: Dikeledi Magadzi

Dikeledi Magadzi is now the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.