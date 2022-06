South Africa has reported 995 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 986 601.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported six daily deaths. This brings the total fatalities to 101 604 to date.

The country has to date conducted 25 597 242 in both public and private sectors.

Government has to date administered 36 602 COVID-19 vaccines. – SAnews.gov.za