Witkoppen road to undergo maintenance

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has warned motorists of delays on sections of Witkoppen Road as rehabilitation to the road will get underway on Wednesday.

“The scope of work consists of milling out the old damaged road surface and replacing it with new asphalt. The roadworks are expected to last approximately 20 days,” said the department.

Work on the road, which is expected to continue until 8 September, will be undertaken between 9 am and 3:30 pm on weekdays and between 8:30 to 4pm on weekends.

The roadworks will affect the following sections:

Corner Woodmead Drive and Maxwell Drive to Eskom Park (Witkoppen entrance).

Maxwell Drive and Witkoppen Road intersection (Megawatt Park intersection).

Corner Maxwell Drive and Witkoppen Road to Bowling Avenue (Netcare Sunninghill Hospital).

Witkoppen Road and Bowling Avenue intersection (Netcare Sunnighill Hospital intersection).

Netcare Sunninghill Hospital to Sunninghill Taxi Rank.

Rehabilitation of damaged lanes leading into Witkoppen Road and Main Road intersection will also be undertaken.

“The department wishes to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding while this necessary repair is underway,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za