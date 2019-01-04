Western Cape pleased with matric results

The Western Cape government has congratulated learners who passed the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.

The province registered an 81.5% pass rate, with about 41 350 learners celebrating their success today.

The Western Cape also congratulated Gauteng on their number one position and the performance of their districts.

The Western Cape government has always maintained that indicators of quality go well beyond the overall pass rate.

“We focus on the quality of the passes and the retention of as many learners as possible in the school system so that we can ensure the best possible opportunities for our young people in the Western Cape.

“I am therefore pleased that yet again, our indicators of quality show a sustained improvement in the Western Cape,” said MEC for Western Cape Education, Debbie Schäfer.

The Western Cape achieved an increase in the percentage of Bachelor passes, with 42.3% of learners achieving this quality pass. This is an increase of 3.2% from 2017, with an increase in the number of candidates achieving this from 19 101 in 2017 to 21 492 in 2018.

Since 2009, the Bachelor pass rate has increased from 31.9% to 42.3% - a remarkable increase of 10.4%.

The proportion of Bachelor passes in Quintiles 1 – 3 has more than doubled since 2009. This is most significant in Quintile 1, where the Bachelor percentage increased from 8.7% in 2009 to 24.2% in 2018.

In Mathematics, the Western Cape again achieved the highest pass rate, increasing from 73.9% in 2017 to 76%.

The Maths pass rate has increased from 64.9% in 2009 to 76% in 2018 – an increase of 11.1%.

In Physical Sciences, the Western Cape achieved a pass rate of 79.5%, an increase from 72.0% in 2017.

The Science pass rate increased from 52.9% in 2009 to 79% in 2018 – an impressive increase of 26.1%

The Western Cape has candidates in the top positions in the country. They are:

Top candidate in the Country – Justine Lara Crook Mansour – Rustenburg GHS

Top candidate in Quintile 2 - Kamva Goso – Intsebenziswano HS

Second in Maths – Timothy John Schlesinger – Rondebosch BHS

Third in Maths – Liam Edward Gurney – Westerford HS

Second in Physical Sciences – Kamva Goso – Intsebenziswano HS

Third in Physical Sciences – Jean Durand – Paul Roos Gymnasium

Third in Sign Language Home Language - Ancilla Kaylynn Julius – Dominican School for the Deaf

Third in Special Needs Education - Lisa Marie Van Wyk – Pionier School for the Blind

- SAnews.gov.za