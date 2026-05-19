Western Cape agriculture sector assesses damage after severe weather

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) is assessing the impact of severe weather conditions that struck the province between 10 and 13 May 2026.

A series of intense cold fronts resulted in widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to farming communities across key agricultural regions.

According to the department, the agricultural sector has been particularly hard hit, with extensive damage reported in areas such as Hex River Valley, Grabouw/Elgin, and the Ceres and Worcester areas.

Floodwaters have devastated vineyards, orchards, and cropland, with some farmers reporting complete loss of harvests, including apple crops in Grabouw.

In addition to crop damage, farms have sustained serious infrastructure damage.

Irrigation systems, access roads, and bridges have been compromised, while power outages have disrupted irrigation, storage, and packhouse operations. In several cases, farms have been completely cut off due to flooded rivers and damaged transport routes.

“The knock-on effects are expected to impact the province’s agricultural economy, particularly fruit and wine export supply chains. Delays in harvesting and transport are likely to reduce yields, affect export quality, and increase financial losses across the sector,” Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Disaster risk reduction damage assessment app

To support response efforts, the WCDoA has deployed its Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Damage Assessment App to improve the collection of real-time data from affected farming areas.

The department said the digital platform is playing a critical role in strengthening situational awareness and coordinating recovery efforts, despite challenges such as power outages, poor connectivity, and limited access to some rural communities.

Meyer said the department is currently consolidating preliminary damage reports gathered through the app, extension officers, and industry stakeholders.

“As conditions stabilise and access improves, teams will conduct on-site verification visits to assess crop losses, infrastructure damage, and broader impacts on livelihoods, with priority given to high-value agricultural regions,” he said.

Recovery and disaster classification under consideration

The provincial Department of Agriculture met with industry representatives on Monday, 18 May, alongside the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure, to assess road and infrastructure damage, and prioritise critical agricultural regions.

Meyer reported that contractors have already been appointed to begin repairs on critical road infrastructure in several affected regions. Mopping-up operations, including road clearance and humanitarian support, are ongoing as part of a coordinated provincial response.

The Western Cape Provincial Government is expected to meet on Wednesday, 20 May, to consider declaring the event a provincial disaster. Should this proceed, authorities will approach the National Disaster Management Centre to seek a formal declaration, which would unlock additional national resources to support recovery efforts.

“The scale of this event presents a complex and evolving challenge for the agricultural sector. Our immediate priority is to ensure accurate damage assessment and to support farmers through a coordinated, data-driven recovery process,” Meyer said.

He also commended farmers, organised agriculture, volunteers, and law enforcement agencies for their response efforts.

“The WCDoA remains committed to working closely with farmers, industry bodies and government partners to mitigate the impacts of the disaster and support the recovery of affected agricultural communities,” Meyer added. – SAnews.gov.za