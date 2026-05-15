Well wishes for initiates as initiation season begins 

Friday, May 15, 2026

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi has wished all initiates, traditional surgeons, caregivers, traditional leaders, parents and all stakeholders a safe and successful winter initiation season.



“As the winter initiation season begins, we wish all initiates safe travels and a successful journey through this important and sacred cultural rite of passage. Initiation remains one of the most respected traditions within our communities and must always be conducted with the highest level of responsibility, care and respect for human life,” said Molapisi.



This as the winter initiation season commenced on 15 May 2026 and conclude on 17 July 2026.



“Non-school-going initiates will commence with initiation activities from 15 May 2026, while school-going initiates will begin on 26 June 2026.



The Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC) has approved a total of 92 male initiation schools and 29 female initiation schools across the province for participation in the 2026 winter initiation season, following the processing and verification of applications,” said the provincial Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Department on Friday.



The MEC has urged all initiates, particularly non-school-going initiates who will be travelling from various areas to initiation schools, to prioritise safety and adhere to all lawful and cultural processes throughout the initiation period.



The MEC further emphasised the importance of compliance with all legislative and health prescripts governing initiation schools, including proper registration, medical screening, continuous monitoring, and cooperation with law enforcement agencies and healthcare practitioners.



“We call upon traditional leaders, principals of initiation schools, parents and guardians to ensure that only legally recognised initiation schools operate during this period. The safety, health and wellbeing of initiates must remain our collective responsibility and priority,” said Molapisi.



The department, working together with the PICC, traditional leadership structures, law enforcement agencies and the Department of Health, will continue to monitor initiation schools throughout the season to ensure compliance and enable immediate intervention where necessary. -SAnews.gov.za