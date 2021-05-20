Umalusi approves release of NATED examination results

Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training, has approved the release of the April 2021 National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) Report examination results.

These relate to the 190/191: Engineering Studies N2-N3 examinations that are administered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). Engineering Studies N2-N3 are offered at TVET and private colleges.

According to the reports received from the DHET, the April 2021 NATED Report 190/191: Engineering Studies N2-N3 Examinations were conducted from 1 April 2021 to 23 April 2021.

The examinations were conducted at 383 examination centres for 124 417 instructional offering entries.

“Umalusi has noted that a total of 51 720 candidates wrote the April 2021 Engineering Studies examinations – 26 986 (52.2%) on N2 and 24 734 (47.8%) on N3 level. A total of 55 subjects (instructional offerings) were presented to the Assessment Standards Committee of Umalusi Council for standardisation on 17 May 2021,” said Umalusi in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the council’s executive committee (Exco) held a meeting.

“Having studied all the evidence presented, the Exco of Umalusi noted the challenges of non-submission of ICASS [internal continuous assessment] evidence by some centres and alleged isolated irregularities identified during monitoring of writing and marking of examinations,” said Umalusi.

However, the Exco expressed satisfaction that there were no systemic irregularities reported that might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the April 2021 NATED Report.

“The Executive Committee of Council approves the release of the April 2021 NATED Report examination results based on available evidence that the examinations were administered in accordance with the examination policies and guidelines,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za