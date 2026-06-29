Typical winter conditions expected across SA this week

Monday, June 29, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast that typical winter conditions will dominate this week, with rainfall and strong, damaging winds expected from Wednesday over the central and southern parts of the country.



On Monday, the forecast indicates partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and rain in the south and south-east, but scattered showers in places along the Eastern Cape coast.



The weather service has issued a warning for damaging waves along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.



The passage of a cold front will result in strong surface winds over the north-western parts, leading to localised damage to settlements, both formal and informal, localised loss of agricultural production, disruptions to some transport routes and travel services, and falling trees.



A warning for damaging waves has also been issued for the Eastern Cape.



This is due to west-to-south-west damaging waves, with wave heights of between 4m and 5m and winds of up to 30 knots (60km/h), expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward as a strong cold front passes along the Eastern Cape coast.



These waves are expected to moderate from the west by late afternoon.



The weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday shows partly cloudy conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central, western and eastern parts of the country.



Conditions will be cold to very cold over the western interior on Wednesday; otherwise, it will be fine and cool. - SAnews.gov.za