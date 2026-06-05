Cold conditions expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape

Friday, June 5, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says very cold conditions are still expected over the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape on Friday.

"As the cut-off low-pressure system exits the country, daytime temperatures are expected to remain below 10°C in some places," SAWS said.

These conditions are likely to result in the loss of vulnerable livestock and crops, disrupt outdoor activities, and increase the risk of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to very cold weather.

In addition, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive snowfall that could lead to icy roads and traffic disruptions over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

The Weather Service has also warned of damaging waves in the Eastern Cape.

A Yellow Level 4 warning has also been issued for wind and waves, which could make navigation at sea difficult and cause small vessels to take on water between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Meanwhile, the weekend weather outlook indicates partly cloudy and cold conditions, with isolated showers expected along the country’s east and south-west coasts. -SAnews.gov.za