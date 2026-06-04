Adverse weather conditions affect parts of South Africa

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall that may lead to flooding over the eastern parts of the Garden Route District Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the South Coast of the Eastern Cape up to East London on Thursday.

The severe weather is expected to affect roads and bridges, pose a danger to life from fast-moving streams and rivers, and result in the closure of major roads.

According to the weather service, a cut-off low (COL) pressure system has been affecting South Africa’s southern provinces since Wednesday and is expected to continue into Thursday.

"Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, as well as the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape.

"Light snowfall is expected over the mountain tops of the central and eastern Western Cape and the higher-lying areas of the southern Namakwa District," SAWS said.

SAWS has issued the following warnings:

Orange Level 5 Warning: Disruptive rainfall, which may pose a danger to life, cause flooding, displace settlements and trigger mudslides, is expected between East London and Morgan Bay (south of the Wild Coast).

Yellow Level 4 Warning: Disruptive rainfall, which may lead to flooding in settlements, on roads and bridges, as well as in other susceptible areas, is expected in the eastern parts of the Western Cape, excluding the extreme south-eastern areas.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Disruptive rainfall, which may lead to localised flooding of roads and other susceptible areas, is expected over the Theewaterskloof and Langeberg local municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape and places in the eastern parts of the province.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Disruptive snowfall, which may lead to icy roads and traffic disruptions, is expected over the northern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow Level 4 Warning: Wind and waves, which may make navigation at sea difficult and cause small vessels to take on water, are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Damaging waves, which may place small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing, as well as make navigation difficult, are expected between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Severe thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy downpours, may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, as well as large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning.

-SAnews.gov.za