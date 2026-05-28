Marion Island overwintering team returns to SA

Thursday, May 28, 2026

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has welcomed the 2025/26 Marion Island overwintering team back to South Africa, after his instruction for their urgent evacuation after delays affecting the departure of the SA Agulhas II relief voyage.

The team comprises experts from various disciplines, including meteorology, engineering, medicine, and communications. Each member plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of South Africa’s Antarctic research programme.

“While the temporary closure of the base is unfortunate following the emergency evacuation, my team and I felt it was important to prioritise the safety and well-being of our people. That is why I ordered the evacuation and it was worth it,” Aucamp said on Wednesday.

The delays were caused by the unavailability of crucial fuel products that are blended with normal diesel and used to produce the special polar diesel required to keep the base running in extremely low outside temperatures that would otherwise crystallise normal diesel.

The vessel was authorised to sail on “Ice Mode”, which is the use of maximum speed to reach Marion Island as quickly as possible.

Owing to the importance of the research and environmental management programmes being undertaken at the base, Minister Aucamp has confirmed that the department is working hard to get the base back up and running, with a full team and adequate supplies.

It is hoped that this can be achieved within two to three weeks, depending on a couple of factors, including safe weather conditions that allow helicopter operations at the base.

During the engagement with the team, the Minister thanked the overwintering team and their families for their patience and support during the past couple of weeks, after which he and the Director-General, Nomfundo Tshabalala, handed out certificates to the whole team.

“Now that we have secured the well-being of our people, we will work to restart the systems at the base, undertake repairs, restock the food and fuel supplies, while also initiating various interventions to mitigate against future risks during all voyages to the three South African remote scientific bases,” the Minister said.

To start with, the department has secured an 18-month supply of polar diesel so that the base has a sufficient contingency of fuel.

“We are also looking into the procurement of a large fuel depot facility where this polar fuel could be stored, not only for our own use, but also for the potential use of other countries that operate polar bases.

“South Africa remains committed to its Antarctic and sub-Antarctic research programme, which contributes significantly to climate science, biodiversity conservation, oceanographic research, and global environmental monitoring,” the Minister said. -SAnews.gov.za