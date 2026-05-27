DFFE allocated R9.127 billion

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp has tabled his department’s 2026/27 Budget Vote, which amounts to R9.127 billion.

“Every rand in this budget has been allocated to protect ecosystems, strengthen climate adaptation, improve environmental regulation, and support inclusive economic growth and job creation,” the Minister told Parliament on Tuesday.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has allocated R960 million to the Expanded Public Works Programme, to create more than 71 000 work opportunities and over 45 000 full-time equivalent jobs.

“These opportunities provide meaningful work that helps people support their families and communities,” Aucamp said, adding that job creation remains a key priority.

The Fisheries Management programme has been allocated R514 million to support the development and sustainable use of marine and coastal resources, maximise the economic potential of the fisheries sector, and protect the integrity and quality of the country’s marine and coastal ecosystems.

The Minister reiterated government’s commitment to science-based decision-making and continued support for the fishing sector.

“That is why, in the appeals lodged by small-scale fishing cooperatives in the Traditional Linefish and West Coast Rock Lobster sectors, I was able to expedite the process without compromising scientific integrity, ensuring a fair, lawful and balanced outcome. I ultimately upheld those appeals.

“The department will remain committed to science-based decision-making, and we will continue to support the small-scale fishing industry,” he said.

In line with this commitment, the department has set aside R130 million for pelagic and demersal surveys in 2026 to gather independent scientific data for sustainable fisheries management and the setting of annual catch limits.

The department will also operationalise 12 proclaimed fishing harbours, strengthen enforcement within the Exclusive Economic Zone, and improve support for small-scale fishing cooperatives and communities.

It will also publish the 2026 aquaculture sector performance report to assess the industry’s growth and challenges.

The biodiversity and conservation programme will receive R261 million.

“We will continue strengthening compliance and enforcement. The National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking remains a key tool, supported by stronger investigations, intelligence sharing and targeted enforcement operations.

“We will intensify efforts in priority areas, including strengthening operations in the Kruger National Park and working with regional partners such as Mozambique to address cross-border environmental crime,” the Minister said.

Following the January floods that affected the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the Kruger National Park, South African National Parks (SANParks) has had to reprioritise R51 million from surplus funds previously earmarked for important digital upgrades to immediate infrastructure rehabilitation.

“One of our realities is that we are dealing with climate change in real time through frequent droughts, floods and heatwaves. The January floods that affected two of our entities, including the Kruger National Park, highlighted the urgent need for better preparedness.”

“In this budget, we have allocated R53.5 million to air quality. We are also continuing to address air quality challenges through the imminent nationwide deployment of more than 300 low-cost air quality monitors to strengthen national air quality management,” the Minister said. -SAnews.gov.za