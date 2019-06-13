Two arrested after Anti-Gang Unit attack

The Western Cape police’s Anti-Gang Unit last night arrested two suspects and seized firearms as well as an assortment of ammunition in the wake of six police officers being attacked in Nyanga earlier in the day.

The swift action came barely hours after six members of the unit were ambushed and injured in Samora Machel.

“The Anti-Gang Unit’s A shift descended on two premises in Happy Valley in Mfuleni last night and seized firearms, an assortment of ammunition and made two arrests,” provincial police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement on Thursday.

During the raid, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on one property during which one Norinco star firearm with no serial number, five cartridges, one 9mm Bietro Barretta, one magazine and eight cartridges were discovered.

In the same house, police also found one R5 Rifle, two Rifle magazines, dozens of multiple gun make rounds as well as two ammunition holders.

In the second premises in the same area, a 64-year-old suspect was arrested. In this house police discovered an R5 Rifle, four Rifle magazines, 43 X R5 rounds and two sets of handcuffs.

“The suspects will be charged with possession of prohibited firearm, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are set to appear in court soon,” Van Wyk said.

Western Cape SAPS management commended the team’s efforts, despite the setback suffered by their fellow colleagues early yesterday. The unit, the statement added, remains resolute in rooting out serious violent crimes in Cape Town. – SAnews.gov.za