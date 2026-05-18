TMPD officer found guilty of accepting bribes

Monday, May 18, 2026

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the sentencing of former Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Mashudu Ernest Mukwevho for soliciting and accepting bribes from motorists.

Mukwevho was convicted on 10 March 2026 following his arrest during a joint undercover operation conducted by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) in 2018.

The operation targeted corruption involving law enforcement officers.

“The undercover operation successfully exposed several incidents where metro police officers solicited and accepted bribes from motorists. The RTMC, through NTACU, provided operational support, including undercover agents, audio and visual equipment, and bait vehicles used during the investigation,” the RTMC said on Monday.

Mukwevho was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence during the suspension period.

“Corruption by traffic and law enforcement officials undermines public trust, compromises road safety enforcement and weakens the rule of law. The RTMC remains committed to rooting out corruption within the traffic law enforcement environment and ensuring that officers who abuse their authority are brought to book.” -SAnews.gov.za