Three provinces officially kick off Tourism Month

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

The Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape have joined forces for the first ever Tri-Province Tourism Month media launch held on Monday at the Chargo River Lodge in Colesberg.

The theme for the 2026 Tourism Month is: “Growing South Africa’s Tourism Sector in the Digital Era”.

“This pioneering collaboration positions the three provinces as one seamless tourism region, centred on the breathtaking Lake Gariep, South Africa’s largest reservoir and a shared natural wonder.

“By breaking provincial boundaries, the initiative invites domestic travellers to experience connected journeys of culture, heritage, adventure, stargazing, and wildlife across all three destinations," the Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (NCEDA) said in a statement.

With support from the relevant tourism industry stakeholders, the campaign promises wide exposure and fresh itineraries that encourage longer stays and greater local spend.

Embracing digital innovation, the collaboration integrates AI, social media storytelling, and immersive visitor experiences to position the three provinces as a modern, competitive and sustainable destination.

The Tri-Province Tourism Month media launch was officially opened by three MECs -- Nonkqubela Ntomboxolo Pieters (Eastern Cape), Venus Blennies Magage (Northern Cape), and Ketso Makume (Free State).

A MoU was signed by the three CEOs of the provincial tourism authorities -- Shawn Modise (Northern Cape), Obakeng Seseane (Free State) and Nokulunga Mnqeta (Eastern Cape).

Modise hailed the initiative as “a historic moment for rural tourism growth in South Africa”, urging tour operators and the travel trade to present joint itineraries that inspire interprovince travel.

Tourism Month, celebrated each September, encourages South Africans to explore their own country affordably and authentically. This flagship collaboration ensures that visitors can “find their joy" in the three provinces and create lasting memories, while supporting local communities. – SAnews.gov.za