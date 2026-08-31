All fuel prices to increase from Wednesday

Monday, August 31, 2026

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has announced increases for all fuel types from Wednesday.

The adjustment for prices from Wednesday are as follows:

Both grades of Petrol 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP): R1.34 increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): R2.93 increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): R3.14 increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): R2.13 increase.

Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: R2.84 increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: 69c increase and 79c increase in the Western Cape.

“The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 82.37 US Dollars (USD) to 87.88 USD during the period under review. The increase is due to the continued US/Iran tensions, uncertainty regarding the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and higher shipping costs.

“The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased due to supply shortages caused by continued Russia/Ukraine conflict and lower global inventories of products.

“These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices (BFP) of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 127.79 cents per litre (c/l) 321.29 c/l and 239.06 c/l, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review,” the DMPR said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Rand strengthened against the USD, leading to “lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 21.07 c/l, 29.06 c/l and 26.69 c/l respectively”.

The cumulative slate levy amounted to a negative balance of some R9.519 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of July 2026.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 83.28 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 2nd of September 2026.

“The Slate Levy has increased by 21.90 c/l from 61.38 to 83.28 c/l,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za