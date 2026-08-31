Cut-off low to bring cold, wet and windy conditions, with possible severe thunderstorms

Monday, August 31, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says cold, wet and windy conditions are expected to affect parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Thursday into Friday.

“Very cold conditions are possible over the high-lying areas, where maximum temperatures may remain below 10°C in places. Rainfall over parts of the Western Cape may become disruptive and could lead to localised flooding, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the province,” the weather service said in a statement on Monday.

SAWS has attributed these weather conditions to a cut-off low-pressure system that will develop over the western interior, resulting in a significant change in weather conditions across several provinces on Thursday.

“Strong to damaging interior winds are also possible, while gale-force winds may affect the south-western and southern coastal areas. Damaging waves, reaching approximately 4.5 to 5.5 metres in places, may also pose a risk to coastal activities and infrastructure,” the weather service said.

SAWS has issued the following weather warnings:

Yellow level 4 warning : Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, and major disruption of traffic flow are expected over the Overberg district and the Garden Route districts (Western Cape) on Thursday (3 September 2026).

: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, and major disruption of traffic flow are expected over the Overberg district and the Garden Route districts (Western Cape) on Thursday (3 September 2026). Yellow level 4 warning : Damaging winds, which may damage temporary structures and settlements, cause injuries and pose a danger to life from flying debris, and affect transport routes and travel services, are expected over the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, parts of the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo districts, and the Little Karoo municipality in the Western Cape from Thursday afternoon into Friday (3 to 4 September 2026).

: Damaging winds, which may damage temporary structures and settlements, cause injuries and pose a danger to life from flying debris, and affect transport routes and travel services, are expected over the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, parts of the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo districts, and the Little Karoo municipality in the Western Cape from Thursday afternoon into Friday (3 to 4 September 2026). Yellow level 4 warning: Damaging winds and waves, which may disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea, are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday to Friday (3 to 4 September 2026).

As the cut-off low moves eastwards over the weekend, it is expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, and windy conditions over parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the eastern parts of the North West.

These conditions are expected to persist from Friday into Sunday, with the potential for further impacts as the system progresses across the country.

Possibility of severe thunderstorms

SAWS said there is a signal for severe thunderstorms to develop over parts of the Free State, North West and Gauteng from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

“The risk of severe thunderstorms is then expected to shift further eastwards, affecting parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday morning, with the possibility of extending into the southern parts of Limpopo,” the weather service said.

Where severe thunderstorms occur, they may be accompanied by heavy downpours, which could result in localised flooding; strong and potentially damaging winds; and excessive lightning and the possibility of hail.

“The exact location and intensity of severe thunderstorms will depend on the evolution of the atmospheric system, and the public is encouraged to remain updated with the latest forecasts and warnings.

“There is also a possibility of snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains of the Eastern Cape on Friday morning, extending into the high-lying areas of Lesotho.

“Motorists travelling through high-lying mountain passes are advised to remain alert due to rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, including reduced visibility, cold temperatures and possible hazardous driving conditions,” SAWS said.

The public and small-stock farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions as the weather system moves across the country, including the following:

Remain alert to updated weather forecasts, advisories and warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.

Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and streams.

Exercise caution during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

Secure loose outdoor objects that may be displaced by strong winds.

Avoid seeking shelter under isolated trees or near metal structures during thunderstorms.

Exercise caution near the coast where strong winds and high waves are expected.

Dress appropriately for cold conditions and take the necessary precautions to protect vulnerable individuals from exposure to cold weather.

Small-stock farmers should ensure that livestock has adequate shelter, particularly in areas where very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected.

Motorists travelling through mountainous and high-lying areas should remain alert for possible snowfall and rapidly changing road conditions.

-SAnews.gov.za