Spotlight on Jiba, Mrwebi as inquiry begins

Monday, January 21, 2019

The Justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry into the fitness of Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office will get underway today.

The inquiry, which is established in terms of Section 12 (6) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act, will delve into Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness to hold the office of Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Special Director respectively.

The inquiry will be led by Justice Mokgoro, assisted by Senior Counsel Kgomotso Moroka and Attorney Thenjiwe Vilakazi.

The evidence leading team will be headed by Senior Counsel Nazreen Bawa.

In October 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the pair, pending the finalisation of the inquiry.

In the letters of suspension, President Ramaphosa said he had taken into account the serious nature of allegations levelled against Jiba and Mrwebi.

“You hold a senior position with influence over a large swathe of the NPA. It is the interest of the NPA’s image as a whole that I consider here, and of the integrity of an enquiry that must result in the clearest and most convincing conclusions about the integrity and sound leadership of the NPA,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

