South Africa’s citrus industry becomes world’s top exporter

Friday, May 15, 2026

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has congratulated the country’s agricultural sector, following South Africa’s milestone achievement of becoming the world’s largest citrus exporter by volume.



According to the department, the country exported 2.9 million tons of citrus in 2025, surpassing long-standing leader Spain.



“This great achievement is one that should be celebrated by all South Africans. To overtake a citrus export giant like Spain, even by a small margin, is no easy feat. We are known for our world-class quality fruit and strict compliance with international plant health standards,” the Minister said in a statement on Thursday.



The Minister noted, however, that the figures reflect a unique set of global dynamics. While South Africa now leads in export volume, countries including China, Brazil and Spain continue to dominate in terms of total production, focusing heavily on their domestic markets.



He also pointed out that Spain’s export performance in 2025 was affected by increasingly complex climatic challenges, which contributed to the shift in global rankings.



Steenhuisen emphasised that South Africa and Spain play complementary roles in the international citrus market. Spain supplies fruit during the Northern Hemisphere season, while South Africa ensures continuity during the summer months.



This seasonal coordination ensures that consumers worldwide have year-round access to fresh citrus, thereby maintaining category stability and shelf presence.



The Minister also commended the Citrus Growers Association (CGA) for its strategic leadership in navigating a period of significant volatility.



He reaffirmed the Department of Agriculture’s commitment to expanding market access and reducing the trade costs.



“Our production growth must be met with intensified diplomacy and infrastructure support. We are continuously looking for new market opportunities while working to ensure that we expand our current markets,” Steenhuisen said. – SAnews.gov.za

