South Africans called to defend Constitution and deepen transformation

Thursday, June 4, 2026

South Africans have been urged to recommit themselves to the Constitution and actively participate in strengthening the country's democracy as South Africa marks 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel described the Constitution as both a celebration of the country's democratic achievements and a call to action.

Speaking under the theme: "One Constitution. One Nation. Reflect. Renew. Recommit.", Nel said the Constitution was born out of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid and reflected the aspirations of generations who fought for freedom, equality and human dignity.

"The Constitution is not merely a legal text. It is the product of struggle, sacrifice and hope," he said.

Nel, who served as a member of the Constitutional Assembly that drafted the Constitution between 1994 and 1996, said the document drew its roots from historic liberation-era texts, including the ANC's Bill of Rights of 1923, Africans' Claims of 1943, the Women's Charter of 1954 and the Freedom Charter of 1955.

He described the Constitution as a "revolutionary and transformative document" aimed at building a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society founded on human dignity, equality and human rights.

Nel rejected suggestions that the Constitution stands in the way of transformation, saying it was designed to advance social and economic change.

"The Constitution is not designed to obstruct transformation but to advance it," he said.

Reflecting on three decades of constitutional democracy, Nel said South Africa had made significant progress in expanding access to housing, healthcare, education, water, electricity and social protection while strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law.

However, he acknowledged that major challenges remain. "Whilst we are not where we were, we are also not where we need to be," he said.

Nel cited poverty, unemployment, inequality, crime, corruption and gender-based violence as ongoing obstacles to achieving the Constitution's vision.

He also highlighted the exclusion of many young people from education, skills development and employment opportunities.

The Deputy Minister warned that democratic values were increasingly under threat globally, with growing attacks on equality, inclusion, democratic institutions and the rule of law.

"We must never take our constitutional democracy for granted," he said. – SAnews.gov.za