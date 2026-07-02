South Africa reaffirms commitment to strong ties with US

Thursday, July 2, 2026

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its longstanding bilateral relationship with the United States, describing dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation as the foundation for advancing shared economic and development goals.



Speaking on behalf of the South African Government ahead of the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States' Independence on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga congratulated the American Government and its people on the historic milestone, while reaffirming South Africa's commitment to deepening cooperation between the two countries.



Chikunga said South Africa regards the United States as a strategic partner and valued friend, adding that the bilateral relationship remains mature, multifaceted and resilient, despite occasional policy differences.



She said the high-level engagements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump demonstrated the importance both countries attach to maintaining open channels of communication and working constructively to strengthen bilateral relations.



The engagements also provided a platform for expanding cooperation in trade and investment, technology, innovation, education, security cooperation and cultural exchanges.



"Our bilateral relationship is mature, multifaceted and resilient. While friends may occasionally differ, true partnerships endure because they are anchored in shared values, strong institutions and deep people-to-people ties," Chikunga said.



She said South Africa believes disagreements between sovereign nations should be addressed through dialogue and constructive engagement rather than confrontation, adding that mutual respect remained central to the country's diplomatic approach.



The Minister said people-to-people relations continue to strengthen ties between the two countries through tourism, education, business, and cultural exchanges.



She noted that hundreds of thousands of Americans visit South Africa, making the United States one of South Africa’s most important overseas tourism markets, while many South Africans study, work and invest in the United States, strengthening the bonds that connect the two societies.



“These visitors contribute significantly to our economy, support jobs and businesses, and, most importantly, return home with a deeper appreciation of South Africa's people, culture and natural beauty. Through educational exchanges, sister-city partnerships, cultural programmes, sporting exchanges and business networks, our peoples continue to build bridges that transcend politics and geography.”



Chikunga also highlighted sport as an important instrument of diplomacy, wishing the United States success as it hosts the FIFA World Cup and expressing confidence that the tournament will further strengthen international goodwill and create lasting memories for millions around the world.



Trade and investment remained a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, she said, noting that the United States is one of South Africa's largest trading and investment partners.



More than 600 American companies operate in South Africa, employing over 130 000 South Africans and contributing to skills development, innovation, and economic transformation.



“These investment relationships demonstrate the confidence that businesses from both countries have in each other's economies and the mutual benefits that arise from closer economic cooperation.



“As our economies adapt to technological change, evolving supply chains and new global challenges, there remains considerable potential to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, energy, digital innovation, agriculture, health sciences and infrastructure development.”

Chikunga said South Africa, now in the second year of the Government of National Unity, remains focused on advancing inclusive economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction, with strong international partnerships playing an important role in achieving those objectives. – SAnews.gov.za