Police Commissioner welcomes the dismissal of Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The Acting National Commissioner of the Police, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has welcomed the dismissal of Brigadier Rachel Matjeng from the South African Police Service (SAPS) with effect from 30 June 2026.



The dismissal follows the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process in which Brigadier Matjeng was found guilty on multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.



Some of the charges she was found guilty of include accepting gratification; money laundering; improper conduct by advising Matlala against the interests of the South African Police Service; conduct prejudicial to the administration of the SAPS by providing Matlala with a list containing details of SAPS members with the intention of deriving a financial benefit and dishonesty.



Dimpane said the outcome sends a clear message that corruption, criminality and any form of collusion with criminals have no place within the South African Police Service.



In January, the Presidency released a statement on the interim report of the Madlanga Commission. The report noted that 14 high-ranking SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) officials had been referred for investigation after being identified as possible wrongdoers by the Madlanga Commission.



This as the Commission submitted its interim report and recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year, which he studied and accepted. - SAnews.gov.za