South Africa participates in global education forum in London

Monday, May 18, 2026

Higher Education and Training (DHET) Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube has undertaken an official working visit to London, United Kingdom, to represent South Africa at the Education World Forum (EWF).

Taking place from 17 - 20 May 2026, this year’s forum will bring together education and training ministers from over 130 countries around the world, alongside key multilateral organisations and strategic industry partners to learn from one another and explore how education, at all levels, in all settings and throughout life, can be reimagined to tackle today’s most pressing challenges and unlock opportunities for growth.

The forum will convene under the theme: “Educating for a Shared Future: Peace, Planet, Purpose and Pathways”. It resenting a cohesive vision that education, supported by strong international dialogue and partnerships, is the key to unlocking opportunities, mitigating crises and building a shared, sustainable future for all.

South Africa’s participation is anchored in the country's most urgent developmental imperatives, including addressing youth unemployment through education pathways that produce work-ready and entrepreneurial graduates aligned to the demands of a changing economy.

The delegation will also highlight efforts to accelerate adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) by integrating artificial intelligence, digital skills, and green economy competencies across universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, and community learning institutions.

Expanding access and reducing structural inequality remain central to the country’s agenda, with programmes such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the Comprehensive Student Funding Model, and initiatives to reposition TVET colleges as institutions of first choice expected to feature prominently.

The visit will also promote entrepreneurship as a driver of economic inclusion, supported by initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) programme and skills development linked to the Just Energy Transition.

During the forum, the Deputy Minister is expected to participate in high-level plenary debates, bilateral ministerial meetings and multilateral engagements, while advocating for the priorities of the Global South.

These include decolonised curricula, multilingual artificial intelligence development, and equitable education financing as non-negotiable pillars of the world's shared educational future.

Speaking ahead of the forum, Dube-Ncube said South Africa would participate as an active contributor to global education reform.

“South Africa goes to EWF not as an observer, but as a nation actively rebuilding an education system from the legacy of apartheid, adapting to a fast-changing world, while striving to ensure no young person is left behind,” the Deputy Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za