South Africa, Kenya sign six new agreements to deepen cooperation

Thursday, June 4, 2026

South Africa and Kenya have signed six new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, maritime transport, skills development, gender equality, arts and culture, and sport, as the two countries move to deepen their strategic partnership.

The agreements were signed during Kenyan President William Ruto's State Visit to South Africa on Thursday, bringing the total number of bilateral agreements and memoranda between the two countries to 34.

The new pacts form part of broader efforts by Pretoria and Nairobi to expand economic cooperation, boost intra-African trade and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Addressing a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the agreements would provide a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two nations.

“The Memoranda of Understanding that we have just signed provide a legal framework to further expand our cooperation.”

President Ramaphosa said the agreements reflect the growing strength of bilateral relations and will support cooperation in a range of strategic sectors.

“This State Visit has further strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. It has laid a firm foundation for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, industrialisation, infrastructure development, skills development and regional integration,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ruto also highlighted the significance of the agreements, describing them as a reflection of the expanding relationship between South Africa and Kenya.

“As a statement for growing ties, we have today witnessed the signing of six instruments,” he said.

The agreements come at a time when both countries are seeking to maximise opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and strengthen regional economic integration.

Boosting trade and reducing barriers

Among the most significant agreements signed was a Memorandum of Understanding on the facilitation of trade through cooperation in standardisation, technical regulations, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology.

The agreement is expected to improve market access for businesses in both countries by addressing technical barriers to trade and harmonising standards.

The pact supports ongoing efforts to increase bilateral trade and facilitate the movement of goods under the AfCFTA framework.

President Ramaphosa noted that South Africa and Kenya see the continental trade agreement as a critical instrument for economic growth and industrialisation.

“President Ruto and I agreed that the AfCFTA must serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth, industrialisation and job creation."

The President said the agreement should help develop regional value chains, support manufacturing and create opportunities for entrepreneurs, women and young people across Africa.

President Ruto echoed these sentiments, saying both countries had agreed to tackle obstacles that continue to hinder trade. “We acknowledge that real obstacles still remain, including tariff and non-tariff barriers, limited market access, and regulatory constraints.”

He said trade ministers have been directed to accelerate efforts to remove these barriers and unlock the full potential of intra-African commerce.

Strengthening maritime cooperation

A second agreement on shipping and maritime cooperation seeks to improve collaboration in the maritime sector and enhance connectivity between East and Southern Africa.

The agreement is expected to strengthen logistics networks, facilitate trade flows and support implementation of the AfCFTA.

With Kenya serving as a gateway to East Africa and South Africa positioned as a major economic hub in Southern Africa, enhanced maritime cooperation is expected to improve the movement of goods and services across the continent.

President Ramaphosa described Kenya as a critical regional partner.

“South Africa appreciates Kenya's key role as a gateway to East Africa and as one of the leading voices on matters of peace, security and development on the continent,” he said.

Advancing gender equality

The third agreement focuses on promoting partnership in gender equality and women empowerment.

The pact is expected to strengthen collaboration on policies and programmes aimed at improving women's participation in economic activities, leadership, governance and entrepreneurship.

The agreement aligns with continental and global commitments to gender equality and inclusive development.

Both countries have identified women's economic empowerment as an important driver of growth and social progress.

Expanding skills development

Another key agreement centres on cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The MoU seeks to strengthen collaboration in skills development, curriculum design, vocational training and workforce preparedness.

The agreement comes as African countries increasingly prioritise skills development to address youth unemployment and equip young people for opportunities in emerging industries.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa and Kenya have agreed to deepen cooperation in skills transfer and human capital development.

The President noted that the Joint Trade Committee has underscored the importance of increased investment, industrial cooperation, skills transfer and technology exchange in strengthening economic ties.

Preserving culture and heritage

The fifth agreement focuses on arts, culture and heritage.

The pact aims to deepen cultural exchanges, preserve heritage resources and strengthen cooperation between artists, cultural institutions and creative industries in both countries.

The agreement is expected to contribute to greater people-to-people relations, while promoting African cultural identity and heritage.

South Africa and Kenya have long-standing historical ties rooted in solidarity during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid, making cultural cooperation a natural extension of their relationship.

Building partnerships through sport

The sixth agreement covers cooperation in sport and recreation.

The MoU is expected to promote exchanges between sporting bodies, facilitate athlete development programmes and encourage collaboration in sports administration and recreation initiatives.

The agreement comes as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

During the media briefing, President Ramaphosa congratulated Kenya on securing hosting rights for the continental tournament.

“I also wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Your Excellency, and to the Republic of Kenya for being among the three nations chosen to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year, alongside Uganda and Tanzania. This is truly a proud and historic moment for East Africa,” the President said.

Strategic partnership gains momentum

The signing of the six agreements marks another milestone in relations between South Africa and Kenya, which have steadily expanded since diplomatic ties were re-established in 1994.

The two countries have developed one of the continent's most significant bilateral partnerships, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, education, agriculture, tourism, defence, home affairs, transport and environmental management.

President Ruto said the agreements reflect a relationship that continues to evolve and mature.

“Over three decades, we have built one of the most impactful partnerships on the continent, grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for the prosperity of our people,” he said.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the newly signed agreements will translate into tangible benefits for citizens, while advancing Africa's broader goals of economic integration, industrialisation and sustainable development. – SAnews.gov.za