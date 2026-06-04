SA, Kenya deepen ties to advance African integration and shared prosperity

Thursday, June 4, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa and Kenya's commitment to deepening economic cooperation, advancing regional integration and strengthening Africa's collective voice on the global stage.

Delivering opening remarks during the State Visit of Kenyan President William Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, President Ramaphosa described the visit as a celebration of the enduring friendship between the two countries and a reflection of their shared vision for Africa's future.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre at the Union Buildings, where he inspected a guard of honour before holding a tête-à-tête meeting with President Ramaphosa.

“It is a profound honour and a personal joy to welcome President Ruto and the Kenyan delegation to South Africa. This reciprocal State Visit is a celebration of the friendship and solidarity that binds our two nations,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the visit builds on the strong foundation laid during his State Visit to Kenya in November 2022 and ongoing engagements through the Joint Commission for Cooperation.

As two of Africa's leading economies, President Ramaphosa said South Africa and Kenya have a responsibility to drive the continent's development agenda.

“As such, our partnership carries significance not only for our citizens but for the broader African project of integration, industrialisation and inclusive growth,” he said.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the outcomes of the 7th Session of the South Africa-Kenya Joint Trade Committee, held in Pretoria in April, saying the discussions reinforced both countries' commitment to building a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We are encouraged by the progress made in addressing trade imbalances, removing barriers and strengthening regional value chains,” he said.

The President noted that cooperation between the two countries is expanding into strategic sectors including green energy, climate-smart industrialisation, digital trade, artificial intelligence, e-mobility, maritime cooperation and skills development.

“Such cooperation will create opportunities to transform lives, empower young people and build resilient economies,” the President said.

Six Memoranda of Understanding were signed during the visit, covering agriculture, tourism, information and communications technology, energy, transport and maritime cooperation.

President Ramaphosa also welcomed a proposal to establish a South Africa-Kenya Joint Business Council, saying it would provide a stronger platform for private sector participation in shaping trade and investment opportunities.

The President highlighted growing people-to-people ties between the two countries, particularly following the introduction of visa-free travel for citizens of both nations for visits of up to 90 days.

“The decision we took in 2022 to grant visa-free access for up to 90 days has already yielded positive results. Tourism, business travel and cultural exchanges have grown,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said the growing trade relationship between the two countries demonstrates the practical benefits of continental integration.

“We are proud of the milestone we achieved when South Africa and Kenya launched the first consignments traded under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative. This shows that the AfCFTA is not just an aspiration. It is a living instrument that is already transforming intra-African trade,” the President said.

He said opportunities remain abundant in infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, agro-processing, renewable energy, healthcare, education and digital innovation.

The President also welcomed increasing cooperation between Kenya Airways and South African Airways, which is enhancing connectivity and supporting tourism and business exchanges.

Beyond economic cooperation, President Ramaphosa said South Africa and Kenya remain united in promoting peace, diplomacy and multilateralism amid growing global instability. – SAnews.gov.za