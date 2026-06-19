MoU to enhance South Africa’s power grid

Friday, June 19, 2026

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a two-year, peer-to-peer technical cooperation programme has been signed by Eskom, RTE International, the Agence française de développement (AFD) and the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA).

Signed on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, the initiative is supported through a EUR 650 000 (ZAR 12 million) grant from AFD, financed by the French National Treasury.

AFD helps advance France’s policy on sustainable investment and international solidarity.

In a joint media statement on Wednesday, the parties said South Africa's electricity supply industry is undergoing significant reform and it is anticipated that the transmission grid will be facing new challenges due to the integration of higher shares of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, etc.) and new load flow patterns.

Strengthening the grid's resilience, flexibility, and capacity has become a key objective to enable the country's energy transition. Within the framework of the Just Energy Transition partnership (JETP), supporting the development of the South African transmission grid is a priority for the French government.



“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening South Africa’s transmission capability as the electricity sector evolves. This collaboration affords Eskom and the NTCSA the opportunity to benefit from international technical expertise and shared learning that will help build a more resilient and modern grid. We welcome AFD’s support and RTE international’s partnership in advancing the skills, systems and innovation needed to support Eskom’s and the country’s transition path and long-term security of supply,” Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer, Calib Cassim said.



The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA): is the credible and enabling backbone of South Africa’s evolving power system.

The cooperation between French and South African electricity transmission operators will promote the transfer of know-how and technical cooperation.

RTE International and the NTCSA will mobilise their respective experts to collaborate through a series of workshops, study tours in France and South Africa, and in-depth research projects and pilot initiatives. Renewable energy integration and system stability, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, high voltage direct current power transmission and telecommunications will form part of the research topics.



“The security and reliability of the transmission grid is non-negotiable. This agreement enables a focused exchange of expertise between the NTCSA and RTE international, allowing us to share practical experience and strengthen our capabilities as we modernise our systems, expand the grid and integrate renewable energy. It is through partnerships like these that we build more resilient, future-ready power networks and ensure long-term security of supply,” said the NTCSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Monde Bala.

RTE international is a leading European consulting and engineering firm specialising in power systems and essential infrastructure.

The cooperation will follow a phased implementation approach, tailored to the NTCSA’s specific needs and designed to promote strong ownership by the NTCSA teams throughout the process.

AFD expressed pride at supporting the cooperation between the biggest transmission network operators in Africa and in Europe.



“Both are facing interesting challenges given the evolution of the electricity mix in their respective countries. This is an opportunity to share best practices and to develop tailored interventions that will enhance the capability of each operator. This cooperation is a key component of the JETP, reflecting France’s strong commitment to supporting South Africa’s energy transition," said Nicolas Willemin, AFD’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa.

Willemin said the signing of the MoU represents an important step for RTE international as it builds on a long-standing relationship with AFD and on the expertise it s as a subsidiary of RTE, one of Europe’s largest transmission system operators.



“At a time when South Africa is undertaking significant reforms of its electricity sector, we believe that technical cooperation and the exchange of operational experience between system operators can play a valuable role in supporting the development of a more resilient, efficient and sustainable power system," said Veronika Milewski, CEO of RTE international. - SAnews.gov.za

