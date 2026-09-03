SAWS warns of cold, wet and windy conditions

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions can be expected in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape on Friday.

This is due to a cut-off low-pressure system expected to develop on Thursday over the western interior, resulting in a significant change in weather conditions across several provinces.

Earlier this week, SAWS warned that cold, wet and windy conditions are expected to affect parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Thursday into Friday.

“Very cold conditions are possible over the high-lying areas, where maximum temperatures may remain below 10°C in places. Rainfall over parts of the Western Cape may become disruptive and could lead to localised flooding, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the province.

“Strong to damaging interior winds are also possible, while gale-force winds may affect the south-western and southern coastal areas. Damaging waves, reaching approximately 4.5 to 5.5 metres in places, may also pose a risk to coastal activities and infrastructure,” SAWS said.

The weather service has issued the following warnings:

Yellow Level 4 Warning : Damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of ports/harbours and danger to navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Friday.

: Damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of ports/harbours and danger to navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Friday. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Damaging winds leading to interruptions to power, communication and/or other utilities and services, damage to settlements, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to crosswinds are expected over the Namakwa district (Northern Cape), the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo districts (Western Cape) until Friday.

: Damaging winds leading to interruptions to power, communication and/or other utilities and services, damage to settlements, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to crosswinds are expected over the Namakwa district (Northern Cape), the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo districts (Western Cape) until Friday. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements as well as major disruption of traffic flow in the eastern parts of the Overberg district, the Garden Route, Langeberg and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape.

: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements as well as major disruption of traffic flow in the eastern parts of the Overberg district, the Garden Route, Langeberg and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Disruptive rainfall will result in localised flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges expected in places along the south coast and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

: Disruptive rainfall will result in localised flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges expected in places along the south coast and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Severe thunderstorms leading to localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning over the western parts of the Free State.

: Severe thunderstorms leading to localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning over the western parts of the Free State. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Damaging winds to damage temporary structures, settlements, transport routes, and travel services are expected over the western parts of the Western Cape from the afternoon into Friday, as well as over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

: Damaging winds to damage temporary structures, settlements, transport routes, and travel services are expected over the western parts of the Western Cape from the afternoon into Friday, as well as over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the country, including most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

-SAnews.gov.za