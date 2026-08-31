SAWS warns of scattered to widespread thundershowers

Monday, August 31, 2026

A cut-off low-pressure system is expected to bring scattered to widespread thundershowers to several parts of South Africa later this week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

SAWS said a surface trough will dominate the western interior this week, while a surface high-pressure system remains in the east.

According to the weather service, the cut-off low-pressure system is expected to develop over the western interior on Thursday before spreading into the central and eastern parts of the country as the week progresses.

This is expected to result in scattered to widespread thundershowers over Gauteng, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape from Friday into Sunday.

On Monday, partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Elsewhere, conditions are expected to be fine and warm to cool.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are forecast, although isolated showers remain possible over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

SAWS has urged members of the public and stakeholders to continue monitoring official forecasts and warnings, noting that alerts will be updated as the likelihood and severity of possible impacts become clearer.

The public is also advised to avoid relying on unauthorised or unverified information sources and to refrain from sharing such information. - SAnews.gov.za