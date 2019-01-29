SAPS warns of jobs scam

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday alerted job seekers not to fall for bogus advertisements for the intake of new police trainees.

The SAPS said it has received numerous enquiries from South Africans expressing their wish to join as new recruits.

“The SAPS has confirmed that there are currently no posts for police trainees and that these advertisements form part of a scam aimed at misleading the public and should be ignored,” SAPS said.

As it is the norm, the SAPS reiterated that advertisements for any posts within its structures are, if and when they become available, placed in a range of newspapers in the country to reach as many potential and suitable candidates as possible.

The vacancies and application forms are usually also published only on the SAPS official website at www.saps.gov.za.

“Only the information that is on this website can be regarded as authentic,” said the police in a statement.

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and to report these activities to the Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211. - SAnews.gov.za