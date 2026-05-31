SANDF refutes deploying soldiers in anticipation of protest action

Sunday, May 31, 2026

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed reports that it has deployed soldiers in anticipation of protest action at the end of June.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has noted with concern misleading reports on social media suggesting that the SANDF will be deployed in anticipation of planned marches and protest action on 30 June 2026 by various civil society groups calling for the repatriation of illegal nationals.

“The SANDF dismisses these claims as false, unfounded, and deliberately misleading. At no stage has the SANDF issued any directive or made preparations for deployment in relation to these activities. The SANDF appreciates that the constitution of the Republic allows peaceful protest marches.

“The SANDF distances itself entirely from these claims and cautions against the dissemination of unverified information that undermines public trust and creates unnecessary alarm,” an SANDF statement read.

On Monday last week government, through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, confirmed that members of the public are free to march but called on leaders to do so responsibly.

“The SANDF reiterates that it operates strictly within its constitutional mandate,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za