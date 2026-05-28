Social Grant beneficiaries urged to switch to Black Cards before deadline

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Postbank has reminded all social grant beneficiaries currently using South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Gold Cards to urgently replace them with the new Postbank Black Cards before the 31 August 2026 deadline.

In a statement on Wednesday, Postbank said there was only two grant payment months left before SASSA Gold Cards stop working, and beneficiaries are encouraged not to wait until the last minute as delays and long queues may occur closer to the deadline date.

Failure to replace the SASSA Gold Cards before the deadline may result in beneficiaries being unable to access their social grant payments using the old cards.

Postbank has warned that the deadline to replace SASSA Gold Cards will not be extended.

“The window period for replacing SASSA Gold Cards is closing fast and we are concerned that many beneficiaries may think that they still have sufficient time, or the period will be extended.

“Anyone without a Black Card after the deadline will need to first obtain a new card before they can access payments,” Postbank Chief Commercial Officer, Thami Cele, said.

Cele said that Postbank is making a special appeal to social grant beneficiaries to get their new cards while there is still time.

The replacement process is free of charge and can be completed at designated Postbank service points in participating retail outlets nationwide.

The agency reminded beneficiaries that:

The replacement of SASSA Gold Cards with Postbank Black Cards is free of charge.

Existing Gold Cards will no longer function after the deadline.

Beneficiaries must carry a valid ID or temporary ID when collecting the new card.

Black Cards can be collected from any Postbank site inside selected retailers that include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores. Dial *120*355# to locate a nearby card collection site.

Cards can be collected from any province, even if that is not the province in which a person’s SASSA grant got approved.

Postbank Black Cards work immediately upon issue, and there is no need to go to a SASSA office once you have received your new card. Any funds balance currently in a customer’s Gold Card will automatically be reflected.

Beneficiaries are urged to remain vigilant against scams and ensure that the Black Card they are being offered is written Postbank in the front. If it’s not written Postbank, then it is a scam.

No forms are required and if you are asked to complete, or sign any form, the card is not a Postbank Black Card. Don’t accept it, and call Postbank’s toll-free number for help.

Beneficiaries may contact Postbank on 0800 5354 55 for more information.

Postbank said it remains committed to ensuring that beneficiaries continue receiving their grants safely, securely, and without interruption. – SAnews.gov.za