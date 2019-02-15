SANAC gets new chairperson for board of trustees

Dr Yacoob Abba Omar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the South African National AIDS Council Trust.

“I would like to congratulate Dr Abba Omar for his appointment, as well as thank the outgoing Chairperson of the SANAC Trust, Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba, for his invaluable contribution to the work of the South African National AIDS Council Trust,” Deputy President David Mabuza said in a statement on Friday.

The Deputy President is also the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC).

Omar is currently a Trustee of the SANAC Trust and the Head of Strategy and Communications at the Banking Association of South Africa.

Prior to that, he worked for the Mapungubwe Institute (MISTRA), a Johannesburg-based research institute. He also served as South Africa’s Ambassador to Oman from 2003 to 2008 and then the United Arab Emirates from 2008 to 2012.

Omar has also worked for various private and public entities including Meropa Communications and GCIS (Government Communication and Information System). He holds a PhD in Sociology from Wits University. – SAnews.gov.za