SADC Troika a "cornerstone for development and prosperity"

Sunday, August 16, 2026

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary Elias Magosi has described the bloc’s Organ Troika for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation as a foundational cornerstone to preserving peace and ensuring future shared prosperity.

Magosi delivered introductory remarks during a meeting of the troika held in Durban on the eve of the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC.

“Our collective efforts to safeguard peace, strengthen democracy and governance, and advance sustainable development remain central to the aspirations of the people of Southern Africa.

“The SADC Organ… remains a cornerstone of our regional architecture. Through its work, we continue to strengthen peace, security [and] stability across our region that are the foundations upon which development, economic growth and shared prosperity are built,” Magosi said.

The Organ Troika – currently made up of the nations of Malawi, Eswatini and Tanzania – is one of the highest decision-making organs of the regional bloc and the meeting today will discuss the region’s political and security situation.

Today, discussions will centre on a report on the work of the past year which is expected to reflect progress made in the region on peace, security and democratic governance while identifying the challenges that still remain.

Magosi noted that these challenges require collective action, even as the region remains “generally stable and free from interstate conflict”.

“Guided by the SADC protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, we have continued to strengthen institutions and mechanisms that promote peace, democracy and regional integration.

“During the past year, SADC remained actively engaged in responding to political and security developments across our region. Through preventive diplomacy, dialogue, mediation and conflict prevention initiatives, we have continued to pursue peaceful solutions and strengthen stability,” he said.

Peaceful solutions

In particular, the region has kept attention on developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar.

In the DRC, the M23 group continues to clash with government forces for some years, with recent escalation, while in Madagascar, then President Andry Rajoelina was removed from office in October last year.

“While encouraging progress has been achieved, the security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC remains deeply concerning. We therefore reaffirm our support for all efforts aimed at securing a peaceful, durable and political solution that restores stability, protects human life and creates conditions for sustainable peace and development.

“In Madagascar, SADC has remained actively engaged in supporting dialogue and national reconciliation. Through diplomatic engagement, mediation efforts, and the work of the Panel of Elders, progress has been made towards constitutional reform, democratic governance, and the restoration of political stability.

“The planned establishment of a SADC Liaison Office reflects our continued commitment to supporting these efforts,” Magosi said.

Democratic stability also remains top of mind with SADC Electoral Observation Missions deployed to Malawi, Seychelles, the United Republic of Tanzania and recently to the Republic Zambia over the past year.

“These missions reaffirm our commitment to credible, transparent, and peaceful electoral processes while identifying opportunities for further strengthening democratic institutions and electoral systems across the region.

“Progress has also continued towards the establishment of the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot in Botswana.

“Once operational, this facility will significantly strengthen our collective capacity to respond rapidly and effectively to peace support operations, humanitarian emergencies, and natural disasters.

“It represents an important investment in regional preparedness, resilience, and collective security,” Magosi said.

He told the gathering that the meeting of the troika now represents an opportunity to “review progress, identify priorities, and strengthen our collective response to the challenges and opportunities” facing the 16-member regional bloc.

“Despite the challenges before us, there is every reason for confidence and optimism. Repeatedly, SADC has demonstrated that when we act in unity, solidarity, and shared purpose, we can overcome adversity, build resilience, and advance the well-being of our people.

“As we reflect on the year under review, it is fitting that we acknowledge the leadership and commitment of those who have guided the work of the Organ,” Magosi said. – SAnews.gov.za