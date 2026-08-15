SADC calls for vigilance as region confronts complex political and security challenges

Saturday, August 15, 2026

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for renewed vigilance, unity and solidarity to safeguard regional peace and stability amid an increasingly complex and unpredictable global political and security environment.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi made the call on Saturday during his welcome remarks at the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika meeting in Durban, which is preparing for the Organ Troika Summit scheduled for Sunday, 16 August 2026.

The meeting brings together Ministers and senior officials from the Organ Troika Member States to consider political and security developments in the region, with particular attention on Madagascar and Mozambique.

Magosi said that despite growing uncertainty globally, Southern Africa remained “mostly peaceful and stable”, but cautioned that the region’s peace should not be taken for granted.

“We meet at a time when the global political and security context is becoming more complex and unpredictable. This highlights the necessity for vigilance, unity, and ongoing solidarity,” he said.

While acknowledging the relative peace enjoyed by the region, Magosi said SADC continued to closely monitor political and security developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar, while working to support Member States to achieve lasting peace, stability and security.

“The peace and stability we have should not be taken for granted. They result from the continuous efforts of this distinguished body, the SADC Organ, which recognises that peace, security, and strong political relations are necessary for creating an environment conducive to regional cooperation and integration,” he said.

Magosi urged the Ministerial Committee to use its deliberations to reaffirm the region’s commitment to strengthening peace and security, upholding democratic principles and positioning SADC as a symbol of stability, cooperation and shared prosperity.

Madagascar remains a key focus

Magosi devoted significant attention to Madagascar, where political changes, including leadership shifts and the establishment of a transitional authority in September 2025, created challenges for the country and regional stability.

He said SADC had responded through an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, a Fact-Finding Mission and dialogue and confidence-building initiatives involving the Panel of Elders and the Mediation Reference Group.

The Mediation Reference Group was led by former President of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda, with the diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting the Malagasy people’s desire for lasting peace, national unity and reforms to strengthen democracy, uphold the rule of law and promote inclusive development.

Magosi said the experience in Madagascar had reinforced the importance of dialogue, mutual trust and inclusive participation in achieving sustainable peace.

“Experience has shown that sustainable peace relies on ongoing dialogue, mutual trust, and inclusive participation,” he said.

He stressed that all stakeholders in Madagascar needed to remain actively involved to sustain the progress achieved towards stability and democratic consolidation.

At a recent meeting in Salima, Malawi, the Ministerial Committee of the Organ recommended extending the mandate of the Panel of Elders and approved the establishment of a SADC Liaison Office in Antananarivo.

The establishment of the office is expected to support SADC’s engagement in Madagascar as the regional bloc works to improve dialogue, support reforms and build consensus among stakeholders.

“These shuttle diplomacy missions, reinforced the Malagasy people’s shared desire for lasting peace, national unity, and reforms to strengthen democracy, uphold the rule of law, and promote inclusive development,” Magosi said.

He said Madagascar’s progress had demonstrated the important role played by the Panel of Elders and the Mediation Reference Group in advancing SADC’s preventive diplomacy efforts.

To strengthen this capacity, the Ministerial Committee approved the nominations of former Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and former Mozambican President Dr Joaquim Alberto Chissano to join the Panel.

Magosi said their leadership, diplomatic and regional experience would strengthen the regional bloc’s ability to respond to emerging challenges.

“Their extensive leadership, diplomatic, and regional experience will be invaluable in finding peaceful, inclusive solutions to new challenges across the SADC region,” he said.

SADC welcomes progress in Mozambique

Turning to Mozambique, Magosi commended the progress made in preserving peace and political stability following the country’s 2024 General Elections.

He welcomed Mozambique’s efforts to promote national unity through the Inclusive National Dialogue process and the establishment of mechanisms aimed at strengthening democratic participation, building public trust and promoting social cohesion.

“The progress achieved today demonstrate a shared determination to resolve differences through engagement and consensus, reflects all Mozambicans' aspirations,” he said.

Although sporadic attacks continue in Cabo Delgado and surrounding areas, Magosi said the overall security situation showed promising signs of improvement.

He said these gains had contributed to greater stability, the return of displaced communities and renewed hope for recovery, reconstruction and socio-economic development.

The Ministerial Committee, he said, would consider how best to support Mozambique as it continues its efforts towards lasting peace, security, democratic consolidation and prosperity.

Leadership transition

Saturday’s meeting also marked a leadership transition within the Organ Troika.

Magosi thanked Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr George T. Chaponda, for his leadership and dedication as Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ over the past year.

He said Chaponda’s guidance had been instrumental in advancing the Organ’s objectives and strengthening collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability.

Magosi also expressed appreciation to Tanzania’s outgoing leadership, represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation James Kinyasi Millya.

The meeting is the final MCO meeting in which Tanzania participates as a member of the Organ Troika.

“We deeply appreciate the vital role that the United Republic of Tanzania has played in strengthening regional cooperation and promoting peace and security in our region,” Magosi said.

He congratulated Eswatini’s incoming Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and pledged SADC’s support as she assumes the role.

Magosi said he was confident that the incoming leadership would build on the Committee’s achievements and advance the shared objective of creating a peaceful, secure, stable and prosperous region.

Peace and security underpin development

Magosi said the Ministerial Committee meeting reaffirmed SADC’s solidarity and cooperation in confronting political and security challenges.

He stressed that peace and security were not only regional priorities in their own right, but also essential foundations for sustainable development, regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

“Today’s meeting reaffirms our solidarity and cooperation in confronting the political and security challenges facing our region,” he said.

“I am confident that our discussions will strengthen our determination to advance peace and security as the cornerstone of sustainable development and shared prosperity.”

The meeting programme included the observing of the national anthems of Malawi, SADC and the African Union, followed by Magosi’s welcome remarks and the opening remarks by Chaponda, who is Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee.

The ministers then proceeded into session, with the programme providing for the preparation and adoption of the record of the MCO meeting.

The meeting will also facilitate preparations for the annotated agenda of the Organ Troika Summit.

The Organ Troika Summit on Sunday will provide an opportunity for regional leaders to consider the political and security situation in the SADC region and chart a collective response to challenges affecting peace, stability and democratic governance.

Magosi concluded by thanking the Senior Officials of the Organ Troika, led by Malawi’s Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chauncy M. K. Simwaka, for their work in preparing the agenda.

He also commended the SADC Secretariat staff for their logistical support.

The Durban meeting comes as SADC prepares to further strengthen its regional peace and security architecture while supporting Member States facing political and security challenges, with the bloc’s preventive diplomacy and mediation mechanisms remaining central to its response. – SAnews.gov.za