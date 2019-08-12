SAA cancels flights to Hong-Kong

Protest action in Hong Kong on Monday led South African Airways (SAA) to cancel its flights between Johannesburg and the special administrative region.

“Based on the suspension of air services, SAA’s operations between Hong Kong and Johannesburg for 12 August 2019 have been cancelled,” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

The national carrier said it received notification of protest action affecting Hong Kong International Airport. This as authorities in Hong Kong suspended air operations to and from the airport.

Flights affected by the cancellation are:

SA287 12 August 2019 Hong Kong to Johannesburg | Scheduled time of departure 11:55pm.

SA286 12 August Johannesburg to Hong Kong | Scheduled time of departure 5:35pm.

SAA encouraged its customers to update their contact details on https://www.flysaa.com/manage-fly/manage/booking-management.

Assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding a South African Airways ticket (only) via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel Office or your own Travel Agent.

In a notification on its website, Hong Kong International Airport said operations at the airport have “been seriously disrupted, all flights have been cancelled”.

Protests began in June in opposition to a proposed extradition bill that would have made it possible for suspected criminals to be sent to China. – SAnews.gov.za