SAA appoints acting CEO

Friday, June 7, 2019

South African Airways (SAA) has appointed Zuks Ramasia as its acting CEO following the resignation of its CEO Vuyani Jarana last week.

The Board of SAA made the announcement during a media briefing on Friday.

Announcing the appointment of Ramasia as the interim CEO, SAA Board member Thandeka Mgoduso said the board has begun a search, domestically and globally, for a permanent CEO with appropriate experience and expertise to stabilise the airline and to oversee the implementation of the long-term turnaround strategy.

Mgoduso said Jarana will remain until the end of August to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities, and the board will immediately commence the process of searching for a new Group CEO to take the strategy forward. – SAnews.gov.za

