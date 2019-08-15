SA, Tanzania to discuss bilateral, global issues

Bilateral, continental and global issues will form the basis of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Tanzania which gets underway today.

“The visit will allow the two leaders to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues between the two countries.

“President Ramaphosa and his counterpart are also expected to attend and address a Business Forum arranged by the Ministries of Trade and Industry of both countries,” said the Presidency following the President’s arrival on Wednesday.

The state visit to the east African country, is President Ramaphosa’s first since being elected President in May and is at the invitation of President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Ramaphosa and his counterpart are also expected to attend and address a Business Forum arranged by the Ministries of Trade and Industry of both countries.



President Ramaphosa will also visit the town of Morogoro, west of Dar es Salaam to express solidarity with and convey condolences to the government and people of Tanzania following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed more than 70 lives on Sunday, 11 August 2019.

This as President Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere regret at this mass loss of life and indicated South Africa’s willingness to offer Tanzania any assistance that may be required following this tragedy.



President Ramaphosa said the tragedy at Morogoro is shared by South Africans for whom Morogoro holds great significance as the site of the first National Consultative Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) 50 years ago on May 1.

The Morogoro Conference brought together and advanced unity among diverse formations in the struggle against apartheid. The conference also issued a clarion call for an intensification of the armed struggle.



Morogoro is also where the educational Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College (SOMAFCO) was established by the exiled ANC in 1978.

The college provided educational and vocational skills to young South Africans who had fled the country after the 1976 Soweto uprising.

SADC Summit



Following the state visit, the President will attend the 39th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government on 17-18 August 2019.

The Summit will be held under the theme “A Conducive Business Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development”.



The theme is in line with previous SADC Summit decisions that endorsed industrialisation as the overarching priority for the region based on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063).



The Summit will provide an opportunity for Heads of State and Government to be apprised on the overall implementation of the SADC work programme, including the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2015-2020) and the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

“The Summit will be updated on the status of the region's economy, health, and food security. It will provide policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post 2020 Agenda.”

At the Summit scheduled for the weekend, Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Zambia) will also present a report on the status of regional peace and security.



In his capacity as the SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, President Ramaphosa will present a report on developments in the facilitation process during the SADC Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to be held on 16 August 2019.



The President is accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor; Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane; Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. – SAnews.gov.za