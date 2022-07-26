SA records 109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

South Africa’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped to 4 002 981 after 109 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), of the latest infections, 52 were detected in Gauteng, 21 in the Western Cape and 17 in KwaZulu-Natal. At the same time, the rest of the provinces recorded less than 10 cases.

In addition, data shows that there were 12 more deaths, of which zero were recorded in the past 48 hours.

This means the death toll now stands at 101 955 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, eight more people were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1 002 patients who are currently receiving treatment.

The information is based on the 25 940 306 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.

The Department of Health administered 13 755 vaccine shots in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 37 128 596.

In addition, the country is now home to 18 450 946 fully jabbed adults, while 2 821 267 vaccine jabs have been distributed to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 25 July 2022, there have been 566 977 818 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 376 503 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za