SA mobilises investment in Norway

Monday, October 7, 2019

A South African delegation to the Nordic Africa Business (NABA) Summit has met various key partners in government and business in a bid to mobilise investment into South Africa.

The meeting with partners took place on Monday ahead of the NABA Summit in Oslo, Norway.

The Summit is attended by the Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who replaced Deputy President David Mabuza at the Summit.

Ntshavheni is accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes and Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Fikile Majola.

The NABA Summit is the Nordic Region’s leading business conference focusing exclusively on Africa, with the aim of expanding and strengthening economic ties between the Nordic region and the African continent.

Minister Ntshavheni, Deputy Minister Botes and Deputy Minister Majola will hold meetings with various potential investors as well as leaders in government. The meetings will focus on areas of investment and cooperation in the energy, finance, technology, health, oceans economy and agribusiness.

The theme of the 2019 Summit is ‘Better Business Together’ - which emphasises dialogue, networking and confidence building as part of supporting the economic agenda of South Africa and Nigeria, Africa’s two biggest economies. – SAnews.gov.za

