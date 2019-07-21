SA fully committed to cooperating with the IRMCT

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says South Africa has taken note of the briefing of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to the United Nations Security Council on 17 July 2018.

The Chief Prosecutor made reference to a request by the IRMCT to South Africa “in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory”.

“South Africa expresses its gratitude to the Prosecutor and for the commendable work of the IRMCT and reaffirms that it takes its international obligations seriously.

“Whilst South Africa has encountered certain challenges in giving effect to the request, it is actively working to address these and remains fully committed to cooperating with the IRMCT,” said the department in a statement.

It said South Africa wishes to reiterate that it recognises the important role that the IRMCT plays in contributing to international criminal justice and accountability for serious international crimes that were committed in the former Yugoslavia and in Rwanda. – SAnews.gov.za