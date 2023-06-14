President Ramaphosa arrives for World of Work Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of his participation at the World of Work Summit held in that country.

The summit is hosted by the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation (ILO) which was formed to promote social justice and fight for acceptable standards of working conditions across the world.

The ILO’s 111th conference will be held on the side lines of the summit.

“Themed ‘Social Justice for All’, the Summit is convened by ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo.

“Endorsed by the ILO Governing Body during its 347th Session in March 2023, this high-level forum will address the need for increased, coordinated, and coherent action in support of social justice,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency explained that several heads of state are expected to participate in the summit, including President Ramaphosa.

“The objective is the creation of a Global Coalition for Social Justice [the Coalition], which reflects the ILO DG [Director-General] Gilbert Houngbo’s vision for the organisation in light of the many challenges facing the world today, including stagflation, climate change, poverty, unemployment, and inequalities.

“South Africa’s participation in the summit aims to help shape the Coalition and ensure the interests and aspirations of developing countries are considered. Over the course of two days, the Summit will feature addresses by Heads of State and Government, the UN Secretary-General, the ILO DG and other high-level representatives of employers’ and workers’ organisations,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the summit is expected to: