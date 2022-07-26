President Ramaphosa congratulates Prof Marwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has proudly congratulated Professor Tshilidzi Marwala on his new appointment as the Rector of the United Nations University.

In an announcement made by the United Nations on Monday, Professor Marwala’s appointment is with effect from March 2023 in Tokyo.

Prof Marwala is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg and the Deputy Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“The President describes this appointment as well deserved, referring to Prof Marwala as an accomplished intellectual, having obtained numerous academic qualifications from various universities nationally and internationally and having held various key roles in the global academic landscape for development,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The President further expressed appreciation to Prof Marwala for his noble contribution to the country’s knowledge base.

“The President wishes him great success in his new role, where he is confident that Prof Marwala will fly the South African flag higher and further,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za