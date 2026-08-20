SA Agulhas II arrives safely at Marion Island

Thursday, August 20, 2026

The SA Agulhas II has arrived safely at Marion Island with researchers ready to reactivate the base, following the evacuation of the previous team earlier this year.

According to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, David Maynier, the team on Marion Island has made significant progress in getting the base operational again through careful coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders.

“While there is still much work to be done, the efficient redeployment of the Marion Island team bodes well for the future of our research programme in the region,” the Minister said in a statement on Thursday.

The 32-member team departed Cape Town on 5 August 2026 and arrived on the island on 9 August 2026 to begin the initial inspection of the base.

The team includes 20 personnel from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), who landed on the island on 10 August 2026 to begin reactivating the base.

This involved transferring equipment for the reactivation and repairs, as well as cargo to restock the base, by helicopter from the vessel to the island.

“The process of offloading cargo will continue over the coming week. Barring any delays, the takeover function, whereby the base will be handed over to the M83 team, is currently scheduled to take place on 25 August 2026,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said.

Maynier emphasised the importance of the research being conducted at Marion Island, saying the Southern Ocean has a direct impact on South Africa’s climate, economy and security.

“We must retain our position as Africa’s leader in Southern Ocean and Antarctic research, through careful management of our bases on Marion Island and Antarctica,” he said. -SAnews.gov.za