Kruger National Park flood repairs to cost R950 million

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The cost of repairs to infrastructure damaged by floods earlier this year in the Kruger National Park is estimated to reach R950 million.

Heavy rains and severe flooding in January 2026 caused substantial damage to infrastructure in the Park, including roads, accommodation, and water-related infrastructure.

Since then, the Park’s management team and contractors have been hard at work progressively repairing the damage.

“The recovery work being undertaken is not just repairing the damage, but also building more modern and resilient facilities for the future. Our national parks are valuable environmental assets, and the Kruger National Park is the jewel in our crown. We must ensure that they are maintained and revitalised,” Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, the Minister visited the Kruger National Park to receive high-level briefings from the Park’s management team, focusing on the progress in repairing flood-damaged infrastructure.

He visited one of the worst-hit camps, Letaba Rest Camp, where work is currently underway, and repairs are progressing well.

The A and B circles at Letaba are expected to be brought back into operation in September 2026.

The Letaba High-Level bridge was also severely damaged, but is currently open, and the final aspects of the rebuild are now nearing completion.

Minister Maynier also spent time engaging with guests at both the Skukuza Rest Camp units and the Letaba camp site.

“The guest experience must be a key focus for investments going forward, as we want families and friends to come together and create lasting memories of their time at the Park. I’m happy to report that the reviews were overwhelmingly positive, and any snags will be addressed by the Park’s management,” Maynier said.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will provide further updates on the recovery works in due course. -SAnews.gov.za