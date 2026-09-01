Bontebok National Park flood damage repairs to cost R12.3 million

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Rehabilitation work at Bontebok National Park is progressing well after the park was damaged by floods earlier this year.

This is according to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, David Maynier, who visited the park on Saturday, for a briefing on its recovery.

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, repairs to flood damage at Bontebok National Park are expected to cost R12.3 million.

Bontebok National Park sustained severe damage to some of its chalets and picnic sites, as well as the main access road to the accommodation area, following severe flooding of the Breede River in the Western Cape in May 2026.

“Given the rate at which the river rose, the team had to act quickly to safely evacuate guests and save some of the park’s furnishings. The rapid emergency response is a real credit to the entire management team,” Maynier said in a statement on Tuesday.

The road has been repaired in record time and strengthened as part of the rehabilitation project. Debris carried by the floodwaters has also been cleared from the accommodation area.

Six of the park’s chalets, along with the campsite and three hiking trails — Aloe Hill, Acacia and Termite — have now been reopened to the public. Work is underway to repair the remaining chalets, two hiking trails — Bushbuck and Ou Tuin — and the picnic site.

The Minister encouraged the public to visit the park.

“While there is still much work to be done, the park is open and is well worth a visit to this beautiful part of the Western Cape. We look forward to seeing Bontebok National Park go from strength to strength as repairs are completed and exciting new offerings become available for visitors,” Maynier said. - SAnews.gov.za